Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Aegis reduced their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 77,000 shares of company stock worth $125,140. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

