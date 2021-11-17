Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Up 156.1% in October

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 156.1% from the October 14th total of 398,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 27.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 899.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 113,951 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN SNMP opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $83.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.22.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.