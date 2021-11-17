Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth $973,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,946,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prospector Capital stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Prospector Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

