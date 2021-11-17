Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 20,384 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,710,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

