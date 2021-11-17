Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 20,078 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $228,462,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after buying an additional 31,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 121,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,685,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $326.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.17 and a 12 month high of $338.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 19.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.35 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total value of $150,317.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

