Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,353 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Impinj worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 144,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after buying an additional 55,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PI. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,577,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,366 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PI opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 2.34.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

