Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brambles in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Brambles stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Brambles has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $19.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.4064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

