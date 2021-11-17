Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (LON:KGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 365.60 ($4.78).

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 336.70 ($4.40) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 340.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 353.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The company has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60.

In related news, insider Thierry Garnier purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £130,800 ($170,891.04).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

