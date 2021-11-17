Diageo (LON:DGE) Given New GBX 4,470 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,784.38 ($49.44).

DGE opened at GBX 3,860.75 ($50.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,583.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,489.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £90.03 billion and a PE ratio of 34.03. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02).

In related news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Insiders have bought a total of 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536 in the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

