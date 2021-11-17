Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.05. The stock has a market cap of £31.51 billion and a PE ratio of 384.44.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

