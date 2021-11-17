Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.05. The stock has a market cap of £31.51 billion and a PE ratio of 384.44.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

