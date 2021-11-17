Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Position Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at $552,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,096. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIX opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

