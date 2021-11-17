Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.65% of Mannatech worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.06. Mannatech, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $49,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,845.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

