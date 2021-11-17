Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Adicet Bio worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACET opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $299.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.36.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACET shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

