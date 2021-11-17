Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 170,151 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.53% of LSI Industries worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 41.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,935,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 564,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 84,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth about $965,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYTS opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $210.78 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

LYTS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

