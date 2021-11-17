Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of HF Foods Group worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HFFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $412.19 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52. HF Foods Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $8.76.

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distributing of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products. The firm serves the Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers. Its products include Asian specialties, meat and poultry, seafood, commodities, and packaging.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.