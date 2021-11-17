Vanguard Group Inc. Has $8.98 Million Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.38% of ADMA Biologics worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 349,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 200,394.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 172,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 106,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $990,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and sold 1,462,857 shares valued at $1,828,242. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

