JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $123,000 in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.