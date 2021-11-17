Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $24.94.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.86 million during the quarter.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NISN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.