Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $1,818,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $892,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.55. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

