Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136,889 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Radius Health worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $26.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

RDUS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

