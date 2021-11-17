Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 141,134 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 433,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $565.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

