Northern Trust Corp Purchases 166,838 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 818.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,838 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,463,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,539,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,543,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $5,999,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,783,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNCY. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $102,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grant Whitney sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $34,906.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,763,979 shares of company stock worth $274,921,422.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

