County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stake Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of County Bancorp worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. 24.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.50%. As a group, analysts predict that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.97.

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

