Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 465,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 7.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 60.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

