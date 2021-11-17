Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Otonomy were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Otonomy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Otonomy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 224,658 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.79. Otonomy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Otonomy Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

