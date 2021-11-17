Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Director Sells C$1,668,550.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Director David Daniel Cates sold 650,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total transaction of C$1,668,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 825,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,186.85.

David Daniel Cates also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denison Mines alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, David Daniel Cates sold 640,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$1,166,720.00.

Shares of DML stock opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$2.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.99.

DML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.