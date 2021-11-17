Northern Trust Corp Sells 45,153 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,153 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth $1,356,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 183,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,866 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. Research analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0432 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Sendas Distribuidora Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

