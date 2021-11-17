Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,835 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 623,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,835 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of A10 Networks worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

NYSE ATEN opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $16,298,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $64,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,989 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,904,302 shares of company stock worth $30,223,585 over the last ninety days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEN. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.