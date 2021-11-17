Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

CYAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 1.04% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

