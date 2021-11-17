Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $1,037,350.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $210.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.21. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $210.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,266,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

