CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 99,079 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in CSW Industrials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 111,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSW Industrials (CSWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.