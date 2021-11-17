Franklin Myers Acquires 20,000 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 472,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,069 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

