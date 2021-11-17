Franklin Myers Acquires 20,000 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $42.39.
HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.