Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.97, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.