Erica J. Rogers Sells 18,095 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $915,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Erica J. Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $630,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

