Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNR. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

CNR opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 34.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 49.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 135,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 188,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

