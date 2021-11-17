Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Robert W. Baird

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $361.06.

NYSE:HD opened at $392.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market cap of $414.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $394.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.41%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

