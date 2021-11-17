LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

