Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,649,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,378,000 after buying an additional 467,501 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth approximately $60,934,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after buying an additional 497,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WOOF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

