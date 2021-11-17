LPL Financial LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,303 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Duluth worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $483.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.73 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

