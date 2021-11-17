China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Up 178.3% in October

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 178.3% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of CIHKY opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.62. China Merchants Bank has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

