Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 769,462 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769,462 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Relay Therapeutics worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1,609.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,981. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. Research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.