PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a growth of 170.2% from the October 14th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,672 shares of company stock worth $275,397 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 293,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 512,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 256,978 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 976,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 220,706 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $849,000.

Shares of NRGX stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.49. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

