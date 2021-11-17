Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 6,187 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after buying an additional 813,404 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,707,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 359,000 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 2.75. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,851 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

