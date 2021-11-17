IGO (IGOI) & The Competition Financial Survey

IGO (OTCMKTS: IGOI) is one of 30 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare IGO to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

IGO has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGO’s competitors have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IGO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGO 7.55% N/A N/A IGO Competitors -8.05% -16.14% 0.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IGO and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A IGO Competitors 223 1254 2184 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.57%. Given IGO’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IGO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of IGO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IGO and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGO $62.72 million $4.43 million 5.40 IGO Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 36.74

IGO’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IGO. IGO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IGO competitors beat IGO on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About IGO

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

