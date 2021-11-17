Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) vs. Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Head to Head Contrast

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 93.49%. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 600.64%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.7% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$167.73 million ($2.12) -6.42 Titan Pharmaceuticals $4.84 million 3.20 -$18.24 million N/A N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -78.24% -49.71% Titan Pharmaceuticals -343.68% -134.46% -69.32%

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R. Bucalo in February 7, 1992 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.