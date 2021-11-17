Short Interest in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Increases By 163.2%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SING stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. SinglePoint has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

