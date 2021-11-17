Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $2.64 Million in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NPCE. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,582,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NPCE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NPCE stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 18.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.57.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

