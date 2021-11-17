$54.72 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to announce $54.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.49 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $33.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $168.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.11 million to $171.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $280.72 million, with estimates ranging from $275.47 million to $289.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

CPLP opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $305.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

