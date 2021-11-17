IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $58,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP opened at $172.82 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.24.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

