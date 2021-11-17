LPL Financial LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,431,000 after buying an additional 45,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PRAA opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $251,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,842 shares of company stock worth $2,161,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.